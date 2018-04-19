Dear real estate agents: Here's the difference between relationships and leads

The long-term rewards will be greater if you prioritize building a strong referral network over following cold leads
by
Today 3:00 A.M.

Something funny has been happening around the office, and maybe you’ve noticed it at your office as well. We’ll get a call from an agent who says his or her client is only available to see a listing at a certain time — say, 11:00 a.m the next day. A few minutes go by, and we get the same call from another agent whose client also wants to see the property at 11:00 a.m., and guess what — they aren’t available at any other time. Maybe you already know where I’m going with this …

Article image credited to Joshua Ness on Unsplash