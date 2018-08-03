5 steps for marketing a shell space like a pro

How do you sell a $2.6 million exclusive, luxe penthouse before it’s even finished? Take tips from the pros selling Dallas’ The Centrum penthouse.
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills
How do you sell a $2.6 million exclusive, luxe penthouse before it’s even finished? Take tips from the pros selling Dallas’ The Centrum penthouse.
Comments
Related Articles
You don’t have to be gimmicky to stand out from a crowd. Case in point, this elegant luxury real estate brochure from top-producing Wolfe-Bouc Group in Denver, Colorado.
All real estate agents worth their salt are familiar with “calls to action,” but knowing the phrase and putting it into practice in your marketing messages are two completely different things.
We’ve scoured the social media guides, tracked down the experts and sifted through the flashy add-ons to bring you the top 10 hidden Facebook features, tips and tricks every real estate agent should know in 2018.
Are your clients working hard to keep up with the Joneses? You should have a talk with them about the most common luxury trends in every state before they commit to that remodel. It’ll ensure your value and help their resale price.