Are you leveraging your CRM to its maximum potential?

Simply plugging in a CRM (customer relationship management) software isn’t going to turn you into a networking powerhouse overnight. But if you invest a little time and effort, your CRM will give you an edge over your competitors. A strategic approach can: Strengthen your marketing efforts Help you be more efficient with your time Cultivate relationships in your network Track important information about your contacts There’s a strong need to help more agents and brokers utilize their CRM tool to get more referrals, more contacts and more RFPs (requests for proposals). Do you want to succeed at real estate? This article is for any real estate professional who appreciates technology, loves networking and understands the importance of marketing. If you want to succeed at real estate, time management is critical. Leveraging your time more effectively frees you up to meet more people and expand your network. Because the overwhelming majority of your sales will...