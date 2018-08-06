It’s not just Facebook: How to win with social media

I honestly don’t know where I’d be without social media and digital marketing. I’ve been a real estate agent for 13 years and today, 80 percent of my business comes through social media; the remaining 20 percent comes through referrals from past clients.

Before tapping into these platforms, I didn’t really understand their power. However, the more I learned, the more I saw the possibilities. Here are tactics I leverage to drive my business in the digital space.

Snapchat for referral business

I started using Snapchat to talk about real estate and connect with people throughout my day. As I used it more, I began gaining more viewers, engaging with other people’s stories and talking to them about what was going on in their lives. They, in turn, would watch my Snapchat stories and engage.

Over time, I became known as a real estate expert. I began to hear from homebuyers around the country who would ask me to validate advice they’ve received or request recommendations for a real estate agent in their area. Through my relationships, I’m often able to refer these followers to great agents. Through Snapchat, I continue to gain followers and business.

Instagram for more personal connections

Instagram is another platform where engagement is very high. From the beautiful images in news feeds to the now-popular “stories,” this platform allows connection with your audience in two unique ways — I consider it to be two platforms in one.

In my image news feed, I have daily themed pictures throughout the week that range from inspirational posts to insight into my community. In my stories, however, I like to show what I’m doing that day. I typically shoot seven to nine videos daily. Stories are more personal — others are not only seeing your pictures, but also your true self via video. They are not the same content you’ll see on my other platforms.

By showing my followers who I am and taking them through my day, we form deeper relationships.

Blogging for leads

I blog weekly on my site, generating one to two leads per week just from those posts. My blog is connected to my website which helps with website search engine optimization – which ultimately positions your website higher on the page in search results. Plus, pages focused around a keyword can serve as organic lead generators in Google searches, sources of referral leads (if you share the posts on social media) or sources of paid leads (if you boost those posts).

Beyond the “Google juice,” blogging can position you as a subject matter expert and expand your potential to reach thousands of people around the world. The more you blog, the more you can establish yourself as an expert.

Bringing it all together

Take some time to understand and learn about the different social media platforms, embrace them, and engage your audience with authenticity. Leverage your social media content to drive visitors back to your website, where they will learn more about you, your business, and the properties you represent.

The whole point of being there is to get to know people. It’s like a big networking party: you just have to jump in and get to know the people on the other end of your device. Be real and show vulnerability. We all share similar experiences, whether it’s celebrating a birthday, starting a new job, or enjoying a new hobby.

I hope the start of your social media experience elevates your business as it did mine. When you’re ready to start, come find me on my social networks!

Sonia Figueroa is an award-winning agent with CENTURY 21 Affiliated and is a co-author of the book Winning Real Estate.