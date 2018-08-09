Envoy Technologies rolls out car-sharing program for residential buildings, hotels and offices

Aric Ohana and Orie Sagie launched the company to bring car-sharing amenity to luxury and low-income housing alike
by
Today 12:24 P.M.

Two real estate agents have formed Envoy Technologies in a bid to make all-electric car sharing an amenity for high-end hotels, apartments and workplaces.

Article image credited to David Cohen on Unsplash