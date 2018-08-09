Insurance commissioner warns wildfire victims of scammers

In the wake of the devastating wildfires that have scorched hundreds of thousands of acres of forest and destroyed more than 1,000 homes in California, the state’s insurance commissioner is warning residents to protect themselves from possible scammers.

“A wildfire leaves more than burned homes and uprooted lives in its wake,” said California Department of Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones, in a statement issued Wednesday. “These catastrophes also can blow in fly-by-night unlicensed contractors and door-to-door scam artists eager to capitalize on the misfortunes of innocent and traumatized wildfire survivors.”