Wildfires are raging through Lake County, California, leading to evacuations and a state of emergency declaration on Monday from Governor Jerry Brown.
More than 10,000 acres have been destroyed by the fires as of Tuesday, with the inferno burning approximately 100 miles northwest of Sacramento, according to CNN news reports.
“The fire is being driven by low relative humidity, erratic winds and above normal temperatures,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement. “Expanded evacuation orders are in effect for the entire Spring Valley area and residents are reminded to heed all evacuation orders.”
Since the fires broke out, 22 buildings have been destroyed, but another 600 are at risk, according to CNN. No loss of life has been reported so far and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Pawnee fire — the most destructive blaze — is 5 percent contained.
A total of 237 firefighting personnel are currently deployed at the scene, with more anticipated help on the way.
Developing …
Comments
Related Articles
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced on Monday the approval of a $5 billion disaster recovery plan for Texas.
What a strange position to be in, actively hoping that your house is destroyed by burning hot lava, Bill Parecki said. That’s the mindset the Elite Pacific Properties agent found himself in this week as all the homes near his own were destroyed by Kilauea volcano’s hungry lava flow.
Victims of wildfires and subsequent mudslides that wreaked havoc on California late last year could be getting an assist from big-hearted Realtors, who combined forces earlier this week in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties to raise a $650,000 disaster fund.
On April 16, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed three misdemeanor charges against real estate agent Melissa “Missy” Echeverria for raising the price of a rental from $5,000 per month to $9,000 per month …