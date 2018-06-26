Wildfires are raging through Lake County, California, leading to evacuations and a state of emergency declaration on Monday from Governor Jerry Brown.

More than 10,000 acres have been destroyed by the fires as of Tuesday, with the inferno burning approximately 100 miles northwest of Sacramento, according to CNN news reports.

“The fire is being driven by low relative humidity, erratic winds and above normal temperatures,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement. “Expanded evacuation orders are in effect for the entire Spring Valley area and residents are reminded to heed all evacuation orders.”

Since the fires broke out, 22 buildings have been destroyed, but another 600 are at risk, according to CNN. No loss of life has been reported so far and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Pawnee fire — the most destructive blaze — is 5 percent contained.

A total of 237 firefighting personnel are currently deployed at the scene, with more anticipated help on the way.

Developing …

