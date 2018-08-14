Airbnb and its partner Niido, a brand from the Florida-based development company Newgard, could open as many as 14 co-branded apartment complexes geared toward tenants who want to sublet their units as short-term rentals, according to a report in Bloomberg.
The second “Niido powered by Airbnb” apartment recently opened in Nashville, Tennessee, following on the heels of another building in Kissimmee, Florida, that opened in 2017.
Tenants in the buildings are encouraged to rent out their apartments on Airbnb when they’re not there, for up to half a year, and Niido provides on-site cleaning services, keyless doors, in-room secure storage and an onsite concierge to handle nightly Airbnb guests.
Airbnb’s Kissimmee project took over a pre-existing 324-unit building in 2017, prompting complaints from residents who didn’t sign up to live in an Airbnb hotel.
The new building contains 328 units in downtown Nashville. In both buildings, Niido takes a 25 percent cut of its tenants’ Airbnb earnings.
Niido does most of the heavy lifting on these projects. The developer purchased the Nashville building. Airbnb connects the apartment buildings with its homesharing platform and slaps its name on the complexes.
Niido Powered by Airbnb co-founder Cindy Diffenderfer told Bloomberg that the two companies could have up to 14 branded apartment complexes around the country by the end of 2019, but Niido and Airbnb both walked back those claims to the publication.
Airbnb declined to comment to Bloomberg, and a Niido representative told the publication that plans could change. Airbnb didn’t immediately respond to request for comment from Inman.
“We have a pretty aggressive growth strategy,” Differnderfer told Bloomberg.
In 2017, a developer said Airbnb and Niido would have around five more buildings in a two-year time frame.
Comments
Related Articles
New York City and Airbnb are battling it out. Here’s everything to know about the fight between the $38 billion platform and one of its biggest markets.
At one time or another, most people have dreamt of owning a place where they can get away from it all, whether it be a cabin overlooking a scenic mountain range, a quaint cottage near the lakeside or a breezy bungalow a few steps from the beach. What does it take for buyers to turn those sun-soaked dreams into a reality?
Vacasa, a vacation rental startup that has grown to become a serious Airbnb competitor, just announced it’s launching a network that connects real estate agents with buyers and sellers of vacation homes.
Real estate technology should not be focused on the relationship between tech and the agent, but rather the consumer experience during the real estate transaction. When will tech companies, and the real estate industry as a whole, understand this?