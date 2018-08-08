At one time or another, most people have dreamt of owning a place where they can get away from it all, whether it be a cabin overlooking a scenic mountain range, a quaint cottage near the lakeside or a breezy bungalow a few steps from the beach. What does it take for buyers to turn those sun-soaked dreams into a reality?
More Inman Essential Guides
Tt
The essential guide to social media in real estate
Tt
The essential guide: blockchain, cryptocurrency and real estate
Tt
The essential guide to real estate leadership
Tt
The essential guide to real estate and tax reform