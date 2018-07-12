New Vacasa service connects agents with vacation-home buyers and sellers

Startup says network could be leading source of referrals for agents across the U.S.
6:00 A.M.

Vacasa, a vacation rental startup that has grown to become a serious Airbnb competitor, just announced it’s launching a network that connects real estate agents with buyers and sellers of vacation homes.

Article image credited to photobank.ch / Shutterstock.com