Illinois Realtors president-elect resigns abruptly, cites 'family'

Daniel J. "Dan" Wagner, president-elect of the Illinois Realtors, has four children, including an autistic teenager
by Staff Writer
Today 6:26 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Illinois Realtors said Wagner had cited “the need to spend more time with family and focus on his job” in his resignation letter on Monday.

Article image credited to Illinois Realtors