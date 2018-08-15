Agent income plunges by double digits despite record high home prices

The affordability crisis and housing supply shortage are hitting Realtors hard, according to the 2018 NAR Member Profile report
by Staff Writer
Today 2:00 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

The affordability crisis and housing supply shortage are hitting agents and brokers hard, according to the 2018 NAR Member Profile report.