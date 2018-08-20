Older millennials most likely to lose sleep over housing costs

A new report from Bankrate.com shows that 17% of adults 28-37 aren’t getting a full night’s rest thanks to housing cost stress
by Staff Writer
Today 2:46 P.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

Nearly one-fifth (17 percent) of adults aged between 28 and 37 say they lose sleep over their ability to pay for housing, more than any other age group, according to a report from Bankrate.com.

Article image credited to Minerva Studio / Shutterstock.com