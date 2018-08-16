Credit Karma acquires mortgage application startup Approved

The personal finance app is adding an all digital mortgage platform from former Redfin employees Andy Taylor and Navtej Sadhal
Today 4:35 P.M.

Credit Karma, the personal finance company geared toward millennials, is acquiring digital mortgage application startup Approved for an undisclosed sum, the companies announced today. 

