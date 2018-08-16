The inventory crisis is coming to an end. Like rolled up skinny jeans, a for-sale housing shortage is becoming old news. Buyers have more choices.
From 1985-2000 there were 3.9 single-family home permits issued annually per 1,000 residents, but that number has declined significantly in the past decade. Since 2008, there have been just 1.8 single-family home permits issued every year per 1,000 residents.
Real estate professionals have been waiting patiently for baby boomers to put their houses up for sale and stop the inventory crisis. But if this happens, it could actually throw the market into a tailspin, according to new research from Fannie Mae.
How can we solve the inventory problem? Find out what Jordan Cram, CEO of Enstoa, an NYC-based systems integrator for capital projects worldwide, thinks here.
Home prices in the nation’s metropolitan areas reached an all-time high in the second quarter of 2018, according to a new survey from NAR.