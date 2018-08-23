ListGlobally brings worldwide portal marketing to the US

Switzerland-based portal distribution hub will start accepting US listings from firms in California
by Staff Writer
Today 2:59 A.M.
  • Founded in 2012, ListGlobally distributes real estate listings to 120 property portals in 60 countries.
  • The company, now operating in the U.S., has partnered with Willis Allen of La Jolla and Alain Pinel Realtors of San Francisco.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

ListGlobally, a global hub for real estate listings considered the world’s largest online source for available residential properties, is now operating in the U.S.

Article image credited to sdecoret / Shutterstock.com