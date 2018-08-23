ListGlobally brings worldwide portal marketing to the US

ListGlobally, a global hub for real estate listings considered the world’s largest online source for available residential properties, is now operating in the U.S.
- Founded in 2012, ListGlobally distributes real estate listings to 120 property portals in 60 countries.
- The company, now operating in the U.S., has partnered with Willis Allen of La Jolla and Alain Pinel Realtors of San Francisco.
