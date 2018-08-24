How to create a home color scheme that captivates buyers

According to Houzz editor Gwendolyn Purdom and PPG and Glidden color marketing managers, Dee Schlotter and Misty Yeomans, a carefully crafted color scheme can captivate buyers and help them see your space as their new home.
As a real estate agent and trusted adviser, clients likely often reach out and ask your thoughts on home improvement projects to get a better sale price for their home.
Although Shaker design originated more than 300 years ago, it’s still resonating with homeowners today. This simple furniture can be easily customized with trendy color palettes and modern finishes — perfect for people looking for a simple style they can easily put their mark on.
This year’s spring kitchen trends are all about hi-tech tools and appliances matched with low-maintenance materials, fixtures and finishes.
Move over, Millennial Pink — Neo Mint is the emerging “it” color, according to London-based trend forecasting and analytics company WGSN. “2020 will be the year that a super-futuristic vision becomes reality,” said WGSN color director Jane Boddy in a blog post.