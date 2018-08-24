How to create a home color scheme that captivates buyers

Warm neutrals and carefully placed pops of color will turn your listing from "blah" to "wow"
by Staff Writer
Today 10:51 A.M.

The premier event for luxury agents and brokers
Luxury Connect | Oct. 16-18 | Beverly Hills

Register Now

According to Houzz editor Gwendolyn Purdom and PPG and Glidden color marketing managers, Dee Schlotter and Misty Yeomans, a carefully crafted color scheme can captivate buyers and help them see your space as their new home.

Article image credited to Photo by Kira auf der Heide on Unsplash