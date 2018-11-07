While cleaning her home of 18 years to ready it for a sale, Realtor Connie Schwartzman noticed something unusual in one of the corners of the attic. A pink and blue baby book, full of jotted-down family memories, photos and animal stickers, had been left behind by a former owner of the building.

An associate broker at Long & Foster Real Estate in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Schwartzman — who owns the home but rented it out to families — kept digging and began to uncover everything from baby blankets and birthday cards from grandparents to report cards and the parents’ employment letters. She and her husband had been loading their car with old furniture and abandoned board games past residents had left behind and knew immediately this was different — they had to locate the owners.

“When you’re cleaning out these houses, it’s always a mess,” Schwartzman told Inman. “People leave all kinds of junk. But I’ve never had somebody leave all their memories.” As a mother of two and grandmother of five, Schwartzman knew just how priceless family memories can be.

To find the previous owners, Schwartzman turned to the inside of the baby book for help. A list of previous homeowners didn’t offer any clues that could be helpful.

Based on passages scrawled in the book, Schwartzman learned a girl named Lauren Elisabeth Gaillot had been born on April 12, 1999 to her parents, Tracy Fitzgerald and Donnie Gaillot. Each page had been meticulously filled with details of now 19-year-old Gaillot’s early days — her baby photos, the day she started to crawl, her first birthday, and the day she broke her first tooth. Pages were also decorated with bright animal stickers.

Email Veronika Bondarenko