The man RE/MAX executives credit with significantly shaping one of the largest real estate franchisors in the nation is set to retire. Re/MAX announced on Tuesday that Mike Ryan, the executive vice president of the company is retiring.

“Mike, or ‘Ryno’ as he’s known at RE/MAX Headquarters, has played a significant role in shaping the company since 1994,” said RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos, in a statement. “During his tenure, he’s touched virtually every facet of the company, including education, franchise sales, marketing, communications and global expansion.”

Ryan joined RE/MAX in 1994 as the director of operations and is credited as the driving force behind the Re/MAX Satellite Network, which subsequently became RE/MAX University, a 24/7 on-demand training and education platform.

As executive vice president, Ryan oversees strategic business alliances, franchise sales, commercial, luxury, multimedia and education. In a release, RE/MAX also said Ryan worked with government officials to develop housing policies to help homeowners during the recession.

In 2017, he was presented with the National Real Estate Leadership Award by the National Association of Realtors.

His retirement will take place January 2 and over the next several months, he’ll transition his responsibilities and serve as an industry advisor to the company.

“I plan to take some time off with my wife and my family, and then move into the industry advisor role,” Ryan said, in a release. “I continue to be excited about the future of RE/MAX and this industry – and I’m blessed to have as much curiosity and passion as the day I started.”

