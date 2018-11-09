Connecticut Realtor Darcy Allison Sledge turned herself in to police last week on an active arrest warrant after a surveillance camera captured her taking items from an open house.

On July 26, surveillance camera footage showed Sledge taking items from a bedroom in an open house in New Canaan, Connecticut, police told local media. After a police investigation uncovered the footage, 60-year-old Sledge turned herself in on Nov. 1. The items, as it was later discovered, were Euro bills and coins that amounted to approximately $136.

Known as one of the most affluent towns in North America, New Canaan boast median home values of $1,254,200.

Sledge, who is based in Westport, Conn., has been working for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties since 2002, according to her LinkedIn profile. At the beginning of this year, she expanded into her own real estate company. Previously she served as vice president, member of senior management at investment company Credit Suisse between 1987 and 2000.

“I provide superior service and expertise in all aspect of real estate in Fairfield County,” Sledge wrote in her online Yelp profile. “From antiques to new construction, land, rentals, investment properties and more, I am your go-to person!”

Neither the Realtor nor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties returned multiple requests for comment from Inman.

After turning herself in, Sledge was charged with larceny and released with a promise to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Nov. 12.

