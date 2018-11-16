Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll share about how they are moved by real estate agents, among others, who are stepping up to offer support, supplies and donations to those impacted by the California wildfires.
The Real Word: How real estate agents are stepping up to help wildfire victims
A deadly fire, an all-time high number of Realtors, the arrest of a sticky-fingered Realtor and Chip and Joanna Gaines's new network round out this week's news
