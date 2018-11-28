The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.



We’re profiling each of the Inman Ambassadors so you can get to know them before the event.

Billy Ekofo is the VP of Business Solutions at LeadingRE, where he applies his deep knowledge and care for all things real estate. His previous talk at an Inman Connect event received a rave reception, and he’s known for his ability to make connections instantly.

What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started the business?

I wish I listened more to my elders in the industry. Truly. As a millennial, I believe my generation has the tendency of disregarding the wisdom from older generations. I wish I took the time to sit down with lot more experienced real estate professionals, and for nothing else other than listening to their counsel.



How has Inman Connect impacted your business?

Everything changed for me from the first Inman Connect I ever attended — this was back in 2015 in San Francisco. Brand new to the conference, never heard of Inman Connect. My supervisor (and boss!) at the time thought I would get so much out of the conference, and made arrangements for me to attend. That was the beginning of my love story with Inman Connect. The connection I’ve made at the conference resulted in professional opportunities as well; as a matter of fact, I came to know my current employer LeadingRE, through an introduction at ICSF last year.

Who has been the most memorable/impactful speaker(s) you’ve seen at Connect and why?

By far — I believe it was Platon. I worked in media before, and I always believe in the power of visual storytelling. To hear someone like him speak on this topic as well as he did was quite the treat.

What do you think will be the biggest change in real estate in the next year?

Personally, I think large real estate companies will make a concerted effort to brand themselves as truly hyperlocal, and a whole lot more investment and resources will be shifting towards that goal.

Save $100 off your ticket with the code Billy



Discover the opportunities in a changing market at Inman Connect New York, January 29 – February 1. Jumpstart 2019 with tactical takeaways, unlimited networking and thought-provoking speakers. Learn more.

Thinking about bringing your team? You may qualify for special group perks! Contact us to learn more.