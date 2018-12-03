Matterport taps eBay executive to replace outgoing CEO

Ex-eBay executive RJ Pittman, is taking the leadership reins of virtual 3D tour startup Matterport, as CEO Bill Brown steps into an advisory role, the company announced on Monday. The announcement of Pittman as the company’s new CEO comes less than two months after Matterport confirmed to Inman it’s suing GeoCV, a rival 3D tour company for patent infringement.

“We are approaching a tipping point in market adoption of 3D models to transform how building environments are designed, developed, experienced and managed,” David Gausebeck, cofounder and CTO of Matterport, said in a statement. “The commercial applications are quickly unfolding, and Matterport’s industry-leading technology is well-positioned to drive rapid market expansion,”

“[Pittman’s] operating experience at scale, paired with his entrepreneurial DNA and deep product vision, will be instrumental to unlocking the full potential of our breakthrough technology and unparalleled 3D media and data,” Gausebeck added. “His reputation for driving transformation and creating high-performance teams will invigorate our organization, attract world-class industry talent, and accelerate our next phase of growth.”

Pittman comes to Matterport from eBay, where he was the chief product officer, overseeing product, design, engineering, mobile, payments and brand. Before joining eBay, he worked for both Apple and Google in various roles. Pittman was also the co-founder and CEO of Groxis, a search engine startup that claims to have created the graphical information interface used by Google, Yahoo, Amazon and others.

Brown has been with Matterport since 2013. He’s held the CEO role since November 2013 and will continue to serve in an advisory role.

Under Brown’s leadership, Matterport has quadrupled its revenue growth, according to the company and expanded beyond residential real estate into commercial, architecture, engineering, insurance, travel, hospitality and e-commerce spaces.

“It’s hard not to be extremely impressed with all that Bill and the Matterport team have accomplished over the past several years,” Pittman said, in a statement. “Specifically, the company has achieved an industry-leading position and global product-market fit, powered by a unique hardware and software offering that separates the Matterport experience from the pack.”

Matterport notably announced in October it was suing GeoCV, a rival 3D virtual tour company for patent infringement. The suit alleges that GeoCV’s offerings, including 3D scans and virtual open houses, infringe on at least six Matterport patents, and the use of Matterport’s technology is a reason for GeoCV’s rapid growth.

