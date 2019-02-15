Major mudslide in California prompts evacuations

More than 50 families were evacuated from their homes after a storm caused a major mudslide and flooding in Sausalito, California.

The storm, which had been battering California since Tuesday night, has caused mudslides, flooding and water streams by Friday. While the storm can be felt across the entire state, areas by the coast were hit particularly hard.

In Sausalito, entires homes could be seen sliding down hills as heavy flooding brought them down along with the current. Located just 10 miles north of San Francisco, Sausalito is known for its views of the Golden Gate Bridge. It is an affluent part of the state – the median home currently sells for $1,397,000, according to Zillow.

According to the latest numbers from ABC and KRON4, two homes were destroyed and 50 were evacuated from the area due to the ongoing risks of damage.

Meteorologists say it is still unclear whether the storm has hit its peak or will continue to wreak further damage. In total, parts of California are seeing 3 to 8 inches of rain a day while 30 million people from California to Arizona are under flood warning.

50 homes in the town of Sausalito, California were evacuated after a mudslide struck homes and sent at least one sliding 75 yards down a hill on Feburary 14, 2019. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/kMka1upbFh — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) February 15, 2019

“A lot of rain out there this morning, so be careful out there,” Lori Burress, a Realtor in Arizona wrote on Facebook.

“Stay away!” Cynthia Fleming, a Laguna Beach Realtor posted on Facebook, along with a video of flooded streets.

Yikes! It’s spilling over now. Stay away from Downtown Laguna as the streets are closed, no parking, and some flooding. This goes underground, under Whole Foods, straight to the ocean. Posted by Heidi Miller on Thursday, February 14, 2019

Email Veronika Bondarenko