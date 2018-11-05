Launching today, Inman is proud to announce Leading In Luxury, a new sponsored section of Inman.com which brings Inman readers luxury lifestyle and creative insights into the latest trends from one of the world’s most respected luxury real estate brands, Sotheby’s International Realty. The new section will feature experts from Sotheby’s International Realty discussing trends, best practices and innovations in luxury real estate.

“Pushing our readers to go ever bigger to find success is at the heart of Inman’s mission,” said Brad Inman, publisher. “We’re privileged to partner with Sotheby’s International Realty to bring agents content that can give them a definitive edge in the luxury real estate arena.”

Easily accessible from Inman’s homepage and top menu, Leading In Luxury will feature fresh content each week throughout 2019 to keep Inman’s readers ahead of the game in understanding the most creative, innovative and exciting trends in luxury real estate.

“The Sotheby’s International Realty brand is an authority in luxury residential real estate and our exclusive channel on Inman will allow us to share our expertise and offer guidance to their important audience,” said Kevin Thompson, chief marketing officer, Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC. “We are proud to have a presence on this influential platform to highlight agents currently in our network and share our research and best practices to engage a new audience among the agent population.”

Be sure to visit the new Leading In Luxury site every week to follow the most creative, innovative and exciting trends in luxury real estate, and to get insights from experts on where the luxury market is headed in 2019.

