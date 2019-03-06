Changes are afoot for Miami’s best-known real estate duo: On Wednesday, The Jills announced that they are forming a new company via a collaboration with the Zeder Team.

The newly-formed Jills Zeder Group will continue to specialize in luxury Miami real estate. The new group includes Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber, whom many in the industry have called Miami’s luxury real estate power duo, as well as the Zeder Team’s Judy Zeder. Prior to joining forces, all three women and their respective companies spent years representing various celebrity clients and their ultra-luxury properties.

But over the last three years, Hertzberg and Eber have also become embroiled in a slew of unwanted publicity. In February, former real estate agent Kevin Tomlinson was sentenced to 364 days in jail after violating an earlier order to not contact or write about The Jills on social media.

The sentence came after Tomlinson, in June 2018, was found guilty of extortion for accusing Hertzberg and Eber of hiding properties that had been on the multiple listings platform for more than six months. The case began in 2015 when Tomlinson reportedly first demanded $250,000 from the women to not go public.

While the Tomlinson saga ended with a conviction, many still debated whether the former agent had exposed a real problem in the industry. As a result, the Jills had difficulty shaking off the story — and are now starting a new company.

“We are combining two generations between three cohesive families,” Hertzberg said in a statement. “[…] As a combined team, we will cover more areas, offer clients even more resources and elevate the home buying and sales experience to a new level.”

Hertzberg’s children Danny and Hillary Hertzberg, Eber’s sister Felise Eber, and Zeder’s kids Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen all will be part of the Jills Zeder Group team.

Prior to joining forces, The Jills had been affiliated with Coldwell Banker, while the Zeder Team was part of Christie’s International Real Estate. The new company will be affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate and focus on luxury real estate in South Florida.

“The combination of our respective businesses is a perfect, natural fit,” Judy Zeder said in a statement. “Our cultures and missions are aligned. Plus, together, we bring significant benefits to clients: We will strengthen existing services, increase our footprint and offer a combined worldwide marketing platform.”

