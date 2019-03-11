There are about 190,800 people in New York who are unemployed. The 25,000 jobs that would have come with Amazon HQ would have lowered the unemployment rate by 13 percent. Should 25,000 people have been denied the opportunity to bring food home to their families? Shouldn’t they have had a say too?
Amazon's NYC HQ2 is dead: Whose voice matters in regards to controversial projects?
Residents of the new HQ2 location aren't completely happy — can they use the strategy that New York residents used to negotiate better terms?
