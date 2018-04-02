On March 23, Gov. Rick Scott of Florida signed a bill to keep the state on daylight savings time year-round. That means no more springing forward or falling back in the Sunshine State, as long as it passes through the United States Congress. Florida isn’t the first state to consider using daylight savings time year-round. The state of Massachusetts was considering similar legislation just six months ago. Daylight savings time was first implemented to conserve energy during World War I. After the war, department stores pushed for daylight savings time to continue because they claimed consumers shop more when there is sunlight. Extending daylight savings time permanently could have a profound impact on when Florida real estate agents can show properties. More time to show properties Showing properties is almost exclusively limited to the weekends and after 5 p.m. because most buyers are employed, and thus, they are unable to escape the office during work hours. However, t...