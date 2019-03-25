Playing the long game in luxury sales

“When listing a luxury mountain home for sale, statistics show that it’s going to take at least a year to three years to sell,” notes Summit Sotheby’s International Realty agent Mary Ciminelli, an expert on the ins and outs of mountain property sales in Park City, Utah.

The pace of luxury sales means that both you and your clients need to be in it for the long haul. From effective contact management to attention-generating open houses, Ciminelli gives her top tips for maintaining communication with clients and keeping a property in view of your target markets over time. Dynamic video footage, frequent updates, proactive expectation-setting, and agent authenticity go a long way to keeping a luxury listing competitive.

When sales timelines are long, the best strategy is one that keeps both clients and the market appraised and engaged.

