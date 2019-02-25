Use your authenticity to stand out from the crowd

Luxury clients are being sold to on a daily basis. Their lives are saturated with messaging on how they should live and what they should purchase, where they should travel and what they should drive. With your clients tuning out hundreds of sales interruptions a day, how can you make sure your own messaging lands—and is heard?

We sat down with Tallie Lancey, a broker with Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty in Montana, to get her recommendations on how best to establish a voice that cuts through the noise and connects with clients. “When a customer comes to an open house or to an office, they are sizing me up and evaluating my level of knowledge, my expertise, my ability to follow through.”

For her, the key has been authenticity. Lancey recognized early on that whether she was selling starter condos or luxury ranches, she needed to be true to both the product and herself—a process that takes introspection and a healthy dose of self-awareness.

In this video, she shares her tips for finding your authentic voice as an agent. By looking to brands that inspire you, clarifying your language, and thinking outside the real estate box, you can arrive at a style of communication that works for you and your clients. And by being truthful and genuine, you can establish that most rare of real estate currencies: trust.

