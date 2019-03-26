The International Builders Show, sponsored by the National Association of Home Builders and the National Kitchen and Bath Association, hosted more than 1,500 product makers and some 67,000 home builders, remodelers and allied professionals. Here are some of the most ingenius new home features on the market.
Not another smart-home trend: 13 innovative features buyers will want
From smart dimmers and outdoor refrigerators to wall-mounted HVACs and dishwashing sinks, the International Builders Show had it all
