Using data to find your buyer

Thanks to the rapid proliferation of online tools for homebuyers, the sales landscape for REALTORS© has evolved.

“Back in the old days … REALTORS© kept all the information,” says Troy Owens, a leading agent with Group One Sotheby’s International Realty. “They were the gatekeepers. To get into a home, you had to have a REALTOR© to help you out. Well, those days are gone.”

Instead, today’s agents need to connect with highly-educated clients that can view listings from almost anywhere. Buyers can see all of a property’s details before they ever contact a sales agent, and it’s become crucial for agents to know as much about their buyers as buyers know about listings. Reporting software can surface the markets where homes are being viewed, allowing agents to put their advertising budgets where their buyers are.

“You have to step it up, provide a good experience,” adds fellow agent Mogie Holms. Which means that, instead of gatekeepers, agents need to be experts in forging meaningful connections.

“You’re the trusted advisor,” concludes Owens. “I believe the technology is here. I say utilize it to your best interests.”

