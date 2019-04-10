The Seattle-based national real estate brokerage Redfin is expanding its services to Des Moines, Iowa and Lincoln, Nebraska, giving it a presence in 42 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Toronto, Canada.

In the two new markets, Redfin agents — who are employees, not independent contractors — will sell homes for a 1.5 percent listing fee versus the industry standard 3 percent. However, 1.5 percent is still higher than the 1 percent listing fee Redfin offers in many other regions of the country.

“I was attracted to Redfin’s mission to redefine real estate in the consumer’s favor. Our combination of technology, service and value is unmatched in the local market,” Jake Stanton, who will lead Redfin’s real estate operations in Des Moines, said in a statement. “Redfin is the modern real estate brokerage, positioned to serve the needs of today’s consumers who are looking for personal service from a local expert and also want the convenience of a tech-powered experience.”

Consumers in the two new markets will now have access to the suite of Redfin tech tools, including the option to book a home tour from the Redfin app with the click of the button.

Along with the, “Book It Now,” tool, home buyers and sellers will also have access to the Redfin Estimate, 3D walkthroughs, instate updates on listings, a real-time guide through the closing process and software that matches listings to clients.

In Lincoln, home buyers are also eligible for a refund of a portion of the buyer’s commission — typically about $1,700, according to Redfin. That refund is not available in Iowa due to state law.

Redfin first expanded to Nebraska in 2015, opening brokerage services in Omaha. Dakotah Smith, the Redfin market manager overseeing Nebraska and Iowa, said the company has been extremely well-received in Omaha.

Redfin declined to share market statistics for the company’s success in Omaha.

Redfin will start with one agent in each market — Smith in Lincoln and Stanton in Des Moines.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding to these two, thriving capital cities. Des Moines and Lincoln attract residents from around the country because they offer a great quality of life and excellent job opportunities,” Smith said in a statement. “Redfin is well-positioned to help both longtime residents and new residents find their dream homes in the Midwest.”

