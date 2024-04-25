Find out how award-winning Houston broker-owner Nancy Almodovar differentiates her service and elevates her agents at Nan and Company Properties.

Broker Spotlight: Nancy Almodovar

Name: Nancy Almodovar

Title: CEO and broker-owner

Experience: 20+ years

Location: Houston, Texas, with branch offices in the Galleria Uptown, Heights, Galveston and our new Woodlands office

Brokerage name: Nan and Company Properties | Christie’s International Real Estate

Rankings:

Nan and Company properties is ranked No. 12 year to date and No. 14 for the last 12 months

Almodovar, year to date, is ranked No. 4 agent in Houston and No. 13 Agent in the last 12 months

Almodovar is currently ranked as No. 1 agent in River Oaks, year to date

Team size: 200 agents

Transaction sides: 514.5 list side (last 12 months), 499 sell side

Sales volume: $600 million

Awards:

Developing leading technology in virtual real estate services since 2014

Voted Best Place to Work in Houston in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020

Possesses the largest social media following of any real estate company in Texas

Invited to join the exclusive Christie’s International Real Estate Network as the sole Houston affiliate in 2016

Nan New Home Specialist team awarded Top Residential Real Estate Professional by Houston Business Journal (HBJ) in 2019

Company awarded Christie’s Affiliate of The Year in 2019-2020

Company named by HBJ as one of the Top 25 largest Houston-area residential brokerages by sales volume in 2019

Invited to join Leading Real Estate Companies of the World

Nan New Home Specialist Team was named “Houston’s Best Realtor Team” by The Greater Houston Builders Association

Nan announces membership status with Luxury Portfolio International, August 2022

Nan named No. 1 in total sales and transactions (small teams), 2021 by HBJ

Nan named No. 1 and No. 2 in total sales and transactions (small teams), 2022 byHBJ

Nan awarded best brokerage website in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Houston Agent Magazine

Nancy Almodovar named managing broker of the year in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Houston Agent Magazine

2023 Viddy Platinum Award winner for short-form content

2023 recipient of City of Houston Mayor’s Volunteer Community Engagement award

How did you get your start in real estate?

My mother introduced me to the industry and it was a great job to start while paying for college

How did you choose your current brokerage?

Easy. I own it.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Real estate is not an easy trade to master, which is why the attrition rate of new agents is so high. You do not go from “I just got my real estate license” to “I’m a millionaire” overnight.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Patience fixes everything.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

Being offered the exclusive Christie’s International Real Estate affiliation, and then being named affiliate of the year, was huge, and, again, no easy feat to accomplish.

What’s your top prediction for the future?

The way we transact real estate will change, and you better be ready for it!

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Have a mentor, or work as an assistant to a top producer to see the habits firsthand of highly successful agents.

Name 2 people you admire

Mom taught me to never give up. Dad taught me my work ethic.

What makes a good leader?

Someone who will never ask their team to do something they won’t do themselves.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

I’d have to choose two things: Education and knowledge are keys to success, and it costs nothing to be nice to people.

