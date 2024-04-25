At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.
Broker Spotlight: Nancy Almodovar
Name: Nancy Almodovar
Title: CEO and broker-owner
Experience: 20+ years
Location: Houston, Texas, with branch offices in the Galleria Uptown, Heights, Galveston and our new Woodlands office
Brokerage name: Nan and Company Properties | Christie’s International Real Estate
Rankings:
- Nan and Company properties is ranked No. 12 year to date and No. 14 for the last 12 months
- Almodovar, year to date, is ranked No. 4 agent in Houston and No. 13 Agent in the last 12 months
- Almodovar is currently ranked as No. 1 agent in River Oaks, year to date
Team size: 200 agents
Transaction sides: 514.5 list side (last 12 months), 499 sell side
Sales volume: $600 million
Awards:
- Developing leading technology in virtual real estate services since 2014
- Voted Best Place to Work in Houston in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020
- Possesses the largest social media following of any real estate company in Texas
- Invited to join the exclusive Christie’s International Real Estate Network as the sole Houston affiliate in 2016
- Nan New Home Specialist team awarded Top Residential Real Estate Professional by Houston Business Journal (HBJ) in 2019
- Company awarded Christie’s Affiliate of The Year in 2019-2020
- Company named by HBJ as one of the Top 25 largest Houston-area residential brokerages by sales volume in 2019
- Invited to join Leading Real Estate Companies of the World
- Nan New Home Specialist Team was named “Houston’s Best Realtor Team” by The Greater Houston Builders Association
- Nan announces membership status with Luxury Portfolio International, August 2022
- Nan named No. 1 in total sales and transactions (small teams), 2021 by HBJ
- Nan named No. 1 and No. 2 in total sales and transactions (small teams), 2022 byHBJ
- Nan awarded best brokerage website in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Houston Agent Magazine
- Nancy Almodovar named managing broker of the year in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Houston Agent Magazine
- 2023 Viddy Platinum Award winner for short-form content
- 2023 recipient of City of Houston Mayor’s Volunteer Community Engagement award
How did you get your start in real estate?
My mother introduced me to the industry and it was a great job to start while paying for college
How did you choose your current brokerage?
Easy. I own it.
What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?
Real estate is not an easy trade to master, which is why the attrition rate of new agents is so high. You do not go from “I just got my real estate license” to “I’m a millionaire” overnight.
What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?
Patience fixes everything.
Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career
Being offered the exclusive Christie’s International Real Estate affiliation, and then being named affiliate of the year, was huge, and, again, no easy feat to accomplish.
What’s your top prediction for the future?
The way we transact real estate will change, and you better be ready for it!
What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?
Have a mentor, or work as an assistant to a top producer to see the habits firsthand of highly successful agents.
Name 2 people you admire
Mom taught me to never give up. Dad taught me my work ethic.
What makes a good leader?
Someone who will never ask their team to do something they won’t do themselves.
What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?
I’d have to choose two things: Education and knowledge are keys to success, and it costs nothing to be nice to people.
