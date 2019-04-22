Zipi is a back-office administration software platform for brokers to manage deals and agent financials. The latest iteration of Zipi is even more heavily focused on brokerages and provides a highly versatile and granular user experience for brokers to oversee every aspect of their finances, agent goals and activities.
This brokerage management software wants to streamline your business
With newly minted dotloop partnership in place, Zipi is helping brokers smooth out the numbers and administrative chore of deal and agent management
