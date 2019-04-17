4 ways brokerages can expand their agents' education

Lasting success and agent longevity depend on recognizing that agents need access to helpful resources and continual support to operate at the highest level
In the constantly changing real estate industry, how do real estate brokerages furnish their agents with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed? Here are some of the top strategies for fostering agent growth through coaching, ongoing education and proactive training programs.

Article image credited to moren hsu on Unsplash