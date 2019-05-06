Storytelling is the most powerful way to put ideas into the world. Recently, we embarked on the next chapter of the Coldwell Banker story when we revealed our new mission, core values and visual identity on stage at Gen Blue.

I firmly believe that our story has never been as powerful and compelling as it is today. We’re more than a blue box—we’re a global brand made up of 92,000 passionate people who bleed blue and want to succeed.

We’re a brand that’s not only lasted 113 years but one that has continually pushed the bounds for the whole industry. We pioneered the seller’s disclosure agreement; we created the first website to showcase listings; and we launched the CBx Technology Suite back when many of our competitors still thought AI stood for Allen Iverson.

All of these firsts were made possible by creative people who used a little ingenuity to address the challenges that face our industry. That’s what sets us apart from the competition.

Coming off our annual Gen Blue conference, I loved seeing how excited everyone was to be part of the Coldwell Banker network. Our network brings to life the core values that drive us: Home, Awesomeness, Ingenuity, and Excellence.

These are not new ideas to Coldwell Banker, but this is a new way of telling our story and expressing the things that are most important to us.

Don’t take it from me, our network can tell you exactly why Coldwell Banker is home to the best of the best in real estate.

Home

We understand the value of home and the emotional side of home ownership. It’s our noble cause to help people find their way home. Our unrivaled network was involved in more than 700,000 home sale transactions last year. If that’s not enough, we also have more people on the Swanepoel Power 200 list than any other brand.

“No other place feels more like home than Coldwell Banker,” says Leesa Harper Rispoli, owner of Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper. To Leesa, a family-centered culture is extremely important and upholding it is a duty she takes seriously.

Awesomeness

Awesomeness is our culture, our vibe! It’s about giving it your best, then giving just a little more.

That culture has allowed our Homes for Dogs Project to succeed in finding homes for tens of thousands of adoptable dogs. It has raised millions of dollars in donations for charities as part of the Coldwell Banker Heroes program. And it meansthe Generation Blue Experience is the most unique real estate event in the industry.

“As I got to know the culture of Coldwell Banker, I was hooked completely,” says Kate Dabbs, director of marketing and operations at Coldwell Banker Caine. Since then, she’s been blown away by the access she has to learn from the top thinkers and leaders at Coldwell Banker.

Ingenuity

Ingenuity is about always finding a better way. It’s about moving forward. It’s about getting better. It’s also about finding solutions others can’t find. Take CBx, for example. Leads generated through CBx Seller Leads are seeing a 5% conversion rate. That’s nearly three times the industry average. And it’s working—Coldwell Banker agents sell homes at an average sales price that’s 16% above the NAR national average.

For Joe Burns, partner at Coldwell Banker Lifestyles, ingenuity is about offering best-in-class technology to his agents. “The technology is amazing. To be able to take the network and the tools that they offer, put it together and give it to our agents, it’s been a home run.”

Excellence

Excellence is simple: be your best. Every day. Our agents are the stars of real estate, and we have the numbers to back it up. Coldwell Banker agents handled 30,478 transaction sides of $1 million-plus homes. In case you’re wondering, that’s more than any other brand in 2018.

Kevin Kercheval, agent/owner of Coldwell Banker Village Communities, noticed that his business increased substantially as a result of the affiliation with Coldwell Banker. “When you’re affiliated with excellence like that, it’s almost impossible to not succeed.”

The best wear blue

Our mission at Coldwell Banker is to help our network take their performance to the next level. We deliver on that promise by providing a brand that is beyond equal, a network of the very best agents in the business, and a toolset designed to help them maximize their performance.

Strength begets strength. And our Coldwell Banker agents are the elite.

If you want to be the best, work with the best and take your career to the next level, come join us!