New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to list Westchester home

Now that his daughters are all grown up, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is planning to list his Westchester home for $2.3 million.

Sandra Lee, who’s been Cuomo’s partner for the past 14 years, told the New York Times that the couple plans to list their home at 4 Bittersweet Lane in New Castle for $2.3 million. The 1950s Colonial-style house, which has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, has been their primary home for the past 10 years.

“My girls have now grown up and they’re living now in different places, so we don’t really need the house,” Cuomo told an upstate New York news outlet. “But a lot of great memories, a lot of great memories.”

Cuomo and Lee bought the house for $1.2 million in 2008. Not much information is available on which brokerage they will be using to sell the property. At three acres, it comes with a 4,169-square-foot home, green grounds and a small duck pond. Because Cuomo’s career requires him to go through significant safety and privacy measures, few photos of the house are available.

Cuomo comes from a powerful dynasty of New Yorkers — his father, Mario, was governor in the 1980s and early 1990s while his brother, well-known CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, recently listed a Hamptons property for $2.9 million. After selling the home, Cuomo and Lee plan to divide their time between the governor’s mansion in Albany, a Manhattan apartment and a Hamptons vacation home.

