Tornadoes and catastrophic weather tore through western Ohio late Monday into early Tuesday, striking the city of Dayton, Ohio, and killing at least one individual in Celina, Ohio.

DAYTON: Avoid I-75 north of downtown Dayton. Our crews are assisting with debris clean up from a tornado that hit about an hour ago. Please give them and emergency crews room to work. pic.twitter.com/3RBBHarLzW — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) May 28, 2019

The storm struck late at night and the National Weather Service issued alerts for Dayton and the surrounding areas to take cover.

The storm resulted in significant power loss, and an advisory to boil water was issued for residents Tuesday morning.

At press time, as officials sort through the debris, there had been no reported fatalities in Dayton and only a few injuries.

“Last night about 11:30, tornadoes struck the Dayton area,” Dayton Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne said, according to NPR. “However, we have yet to find one fatality, and we have had three minor injuries. I find that pretty miraculous.”

In Celina, Ohio, a city northwest of Dayton, roughly 40 homes were leveled and an 81-year-old man was killed when a car was thrown into the home by the tornado, Celina Mayor Jeffrey Hazel told a local ABC affiliate in Dayton.

Severe weather is expected to continue in the Midwest on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“A Moderate Risk for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding is forecast into tonight for the East-central Plains into the Midwest,” an alert from the National Weather Service says. “Further East, an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms is forecast for the northern Mid-Atlantic. Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flash flooding are possible. A few strong tornadoes are possible from northeast Kansas into far western Illinois.”

Developing…