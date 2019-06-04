The newly added iTrip properties are scattered across a handful of coastal Florida communities including Palm Beach Gardens, Fort Pierce, Juno Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Hutchinson Island and Port St. Lucie. The properties will be operated as part of a new iTrip franchise, dubbed iTrip Vacations Treasure Coast.
Vacation rental industry heats up with iTrip Vacations expansion
The company that helps property owners with management, marketing, SEO, software and other tech is coming to Flordia's Treasure Coast
Comments