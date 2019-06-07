Louisiana authorities arrested a 47-year-old woman on forgery charges after a real estate agent notified police of what appeared to be a homebuyers’ falsified documents,

As first reported by the local press, Pamela Chandler, also known as Pamela Goldwyn, was arrested and charged with two counts of forgery after attempting to buy a million-dollar home in Benton, Louisiana. The agent, whose name is being withheld by the police, noticed that something did not appear right in the documents that Chandler was using and informed local authorities, who began an investigation.

“Through the course of the investigation, task force members found that Chandler altered a letter from an attorney in an attempt to lead the agent to believe she had access to sufficient funds to purchase the home,” reads the Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force’s news release.

Not long after, Chandler was arrested and booked at the Bossier Parish Jail with bonds that total over $150,000. Chandler is also wanted on warrants in Texas on charges that include exploitation of children, elderly or the disabled as well as fraud. As a result, the woman is also held in jail on three counts of fugitive with no bond.

“The investigation also found that Chandler had used multiple aliases in the past including the Goldwyn name,” reads the release. “Task force members secured a warrant for Chandler’s arrest and worked with the Realtor to take her into custody.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko