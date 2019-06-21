Amazon is selling a transparent dome igloo

Want to escape from the world? Along with a viral $7,000 DIY home, Amazon is selling a $1,200 transparent geo-plastic dome kit for one’s backyard.

As first reported by Curbed, the 12-foot Garden Dome Igloo is made from non-corrosive, recyclable PVC and PA6 plastic materials. It is made to reflect sunlight and serve as a kind of sanctuary in one’s yard or patio. The dome is made so that one or two people can stand upright or lounge in a chair.

Made by the company Garden Igloo, the dome is inspired by the geodesic domes that architect Buckminster Fuller made in the 1960s and 1970s. The igloo-inspired dome can be cooled, heated and work in up to 90 pounds of snow or winds of up to 31 miles per hour.

While the dome is meant as a lounge space rather than a real residence, similar types of smaller house structures have exploded in popularity over the last few years — both among landlords, vacation home owners and people who just want to ditch everything and move into a tiny home.

Last month, Amazon picked up a $7,000 build-it-yourself Allwood tiny home and, as soon as it did, the item sold out almost instantly. Amazon did not immediately return Inman’s request for comment on the various types of products it offers and the tiny home movement.

