Rex Tillerson buys Yankee baseball great's Texas estate

More than a year after President Donald Trump fired him from his role as Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson is snapping up desirable real estate — the North Texas estate of baseball great Vernon Wells, in particular.

The estate of the renowned former Yankee all-star center fielder is the definition of ostentatious — it sits at 16,238 square feet and is located in one of northern Texas’ most expensive gated communities. As first reported by Forbes, the Westlake estate has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a hair salon, a sauna and a steam room, a game room and a professional gym and indoor batting cage. The home is so large, in fact, that it has an elevator for the different floors.

Wells and his wife Charlene built the home in 2010 and used it to host numerous parties for various friends, athletes and fellow MLB players.

While it is not clear how much Tillerson paid for the property, sources told Forbes the sales price likely hovered around $6.5 million. It was first listed for $8.5 million last November.

According to property records, Tillerson and his wife, Renda, bought the house through a trust at the beginning of June. Tillerson, 67, served as the CEO of Exxon Mobil for 11 years before serving as Secretary of State under Trump in 2018. Throughout his time, he had developed a reputation for clashing with Trump on subjects like the diplomatic approach to North Korea and the Iran Deal.

Keller Williams listing agent Alicia Chmielewski did not return Inman’s request to comment on the sale.

“Working with Vernon and Charlene Wells was a true delight,” she told Forbes. “They are a truly lovely family with impeccable taste. For a home of its size, Kingfisher Drive was on the market for a relatively short period of time.”

