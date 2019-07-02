Sotheby's International Realty expands to Arkansas

Sotheby’s International Realty is opening a new franchise in Rogers, Arkansas. It’s the 41st state for the global luxury franchisor, which also has a presence in 70 countries and territories.

Portfolio Luxury Real Estate Redefined, which has been owned and operated by Kristen Boozman, for more than 11 years, is rebranding as Portfolio Sotheby’s International Realty. The brokerage will continue to serve the luxury residential real estate markets in Northwest Arkansas, including Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale.

“Our mission has always been to offer the highest level of service, making the Sotheby’s International Realty brand a perfect fit for our values and company culture,” Boozman said in a statement. “For us, our responsibility goes far beyond assisting our clients in the purchasing and selling of real estate. We are ambassadors of our community and of our industry.”

In a statement, Sotheby’s International Realty CEO Philip White, cited the recent transformation of Northwest Arkansas, once a rural community, into a national center for culture, commerce and entrepreneurism as a big reason behind the expansion.

“The addition not only marks the Sotheby’s International Realty brand’s expansion into a new market, it enables us to service one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas and top 10 best places to live in the country,” White said, citing a U.S. News report.

The brokerage office, which has 13 sales associates, is located in the city of Rogers. The area is home to the world headquarters of Wal-Mart, JB Hunt Transport and Tyson Foods, as well as the University of Arkansas.

In joining the Sotheby’s International Realty network, the previously indie brokerage gains access to the international franchisor’s global network of brokerages and their clients, as well as technology and marketing tools from parent company Realogy.

Sotheby’s International Realty’s network had a record-setting year for the company in 2018, closing $112 billion in sales volume.

