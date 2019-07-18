Kentwood Real Estate’s Team Denver Homes has deleted a promotional video in which its agents rap about luxury homes they’ve sold in a parody of the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” theme song — amid strong criticism about it being pro-gentrification.

The video, which the team posted on YouTube and its website, features several of its agents dancing and rapping the famous theme song. They wear neon 1980s-style clothes while rapping about selling high-end properties.

“Now this is a story all about how we’ve turned the real estate market upside down,” two female agents sing in the video.

“We pulled up to the office ’bout seven or eight,” another agent sings. “And I yelled to the city, Yo homes! Sell ya later!”

As first reported by local outlet 9News.com, the video started garnering criticism almost immediately after it was posted YouTube on Wednesday. One of the commenters called it “an ad for gentrification” while local podcaster and anti-gentrification activist Bree Davies called the agents “real estate colonialists in neon ski attire” on Twitter.

Others pointed out that agents sometimes forget that rising home prices and “hot” neighborhoods can be a painful subject for the people currently living there. Denver has been at the forefront of skyrocketing home prices and certain locals being priced out.

According to Zillow, a median home in the city is currently worth $422,400 — a steep increase from $210,000 in 2011.

“As a real estate agent, I think a lot about the general cluelessness of the industry in understanding these matters,” wrote Denver Bluebird agent Thomas Spahr on Twitter. “The vid strikes me an example of this cluelessness—I still find agents talking and discussing gentrification as if it is a positive thing.”

The criticism must have hit a nerve because the agency took down the video down from YouTube by Thursday. That said, Team Denver Homes partner Mor Zucker told 9News.com that she didn’t see anything wrong with what they put up and that, even though their team has no staff members who are people of color, she has friends who are.

“What’s it that’s causing people so much anger?” she said. “We didn’t make fun of any minority.”

Zucker did apologize to anyone who took offense but added that she is also a minority “as a Jewish person.” Kentwood Real Estate’s Team Denver Homes and its agents did not return Inman’s requests for comment.

Email Veronika Bondarenko