One of the things that often gets lost when discussing major acquisitions by big companies is the individual agent, who goes from utilizing a startup’s service to potentially running a crucial part of a business on a competitor’s platform. It happened with Compass’ acquisition of the popular customer relationship management tool Contactually, as well as RE/MAX’s acquisition of booj.
Real estate execs promise they don't want to steal your data
Real Estate Webmasters CEO calls it "fear-mongering" to suggest a competitor wants to steal your data when it acquires a tech startup
Comments