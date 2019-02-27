Compass is set to acquire Contactually, a cloud-based real estate software company with one of the industry’s leading customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Contactually’s team of 32 engineers will join Compass’ 270-person tech team to further build out Compass’ CRM and its entire suite of products.
EXCLUSIVE: Compass scoops up Contactually, CRM-maker beloved by rivals
With the acquisition, Compass takes over a popular customer relationship management platform used by competitors at Realogy and RE/MAX
Comments