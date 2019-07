Across the country, new-home sales rose 7 percent from May to June and are up 4.5 percent year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted rate of 646,000 homes, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Housing and Urban Development.

A total of 338,000 new homes were listed for sale. The median sales price of a new home was $310,400 while the average sales price was $368,600.

The strong growth comes following a May slump, highlighting increasing confidence among buyers.

