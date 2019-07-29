Zillow partners with Giveback Homes to help agents rebuild

I celebrated my first anniversary at Zillow recently and there are a lot of reasons why I am excited about year two.

One aspect of Zillow that initially drew me here and continues to be important to me is the corporate culture of giving. Our social impact program focuses on important issues, including housing insecurity as well as closing the opportunity gap in K-12 education. Zillow aims to make an impact and foster opportunities for the disadvantaged and marginalized through our expertise and resources.

We also believe it’s important to invest in the real estate industry — to support the agents and brokers we work alongside, which is why Zillow announced a partnership with Giveback Homes.

In the wake of significant disasters over the last year, our partnership formed to support real estate agents, their families and others in the industry community impacted by recent natural disasters to “make home feel like home again.” Zillow launched this campaign with Giveback Homes with a $10,000 donation and a promise to match donations up to $20,000. These funds, along with any other funds donated, are being used to help impacted families rebuild their lives. Families will receive in-kind donations such as refrigerators, washers and dryers, mattresses, and other necessities to help in their rebuilding efforts.

To date, the campaign has already helped three families in California.

Tammy Spirlock has worked as a REALTOR® since 1997 and has sold real estate in Paradise, California, since 2003. She, her daughter, and son lost all of their belongings when their home in old Magalia burned down due to the Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history. The Zillow and Giveback Homes Disaster Relief Fund is providing Tammy with a washer and dryer for her new home, which she is in the process of rebuilding.

Mike Richards was first licensed as a REALTOR® in 1986, leaving the industry to work as a firefighter for several years before returning to real estate. The home he shared with his wife Christy for less than 11 months was destroyed in the Camp Fire. The Zillow and Giveback Homes Disaster Relief Fund will provide Mike with a new fridge, since the one his wife loved and had only recently purchased was destroyed.

Kelly Kissman has worked as a REALTOR® for 15 years and served as the 2018 President of the Women’s Council of Realtors Ventura. Her family, which includes five children, was displaced by the Woolsey fire. Their home was a total loss and they currently share a one-bedroom apartment. The Zillow and Giveback Homes Disaster Relief Fund is providing Kelly and her family 1-month’s rent for their apartment while they work on rebuilding.

At our core, Zillow is a mission-driven company working to improve people’s lives through the places they call home. We believe it is important to invest in the agents we work with, while we also prioritize being present in our communities and engaging in a positive way that demonstrates our values.

Help us continue to support those whose lives have been disrupted by disasters by donating or nominating a family.