When Kimberly Sethavanish and James Colucci moved from Orange County to Northern California, they knew that building a real estate network would be tough, but they forged ahead using both in-person social skills and online savvy. Tune in to this video from their talk onstage at ICLV to see how they made it all work.
WATCH: Launching a career without a sphere
